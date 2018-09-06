Shoopas Brings Computer Village to Your Mobile Phone

Everybody wants to do things without hassles, and this has been the core premise of technology. With the advent of internet of things, it would be much easier and convenient to do alot more from our mobile devices. The need for convenience, accessibility and choices gave rise to the development of E-commerce which has become big deal in recent years driving physical stores to extinction.

As customers shopping preference and behaviour changes, technology continues to improve usability and experience of both buyers and sellers. Credibility is yet a big challenge for online transactions with several issues ranging from payments, deliveries, product quality etc. Hence, alot of people still prefer physical transactions buying from open markets like computer village.

Computer village is a popular cluster market located in the heart of Ikeja, Lagos state known as an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) accessories centre of Nigeria. It is a one-stop centre for buying and selling of ICT products and mobile devices sales/ servicing. Though there are several authentic businesses in the market, people who are looking to trasact at the market are usually adviced to be careful and mindful who/how they deal because it is also notorious for fraudulent activities such as dealing on stolen devices, fake products etc.

Considering all the issues and bad experiences alot of people have had doing business inside computer village, Shoopas App was developed to enhance customer/merchant experience by giving them best options in terms of quality, availability and pricing. The App beams the spotlight on credible retail merchants within the market to enable customers compare prices and shop safely from the convenience of their mobile devices.

Shoopas App shows you all the shops around you with regards to your product search. Providing you an opportunity to book the product on hold and pick in-store or order directly from the store to be delivered at your doorstep. All customers/merchants need to do is download the App, enlist products or enter product search details and start buying/selling.

Shoppers also get discounts and coupons downloading and using the App. It also lets you discover daily in-store and online offers and gives you the vest user experience.

You can download the Shoopas App by clicking https://www.shoopas.com/ or from Google Play Store.