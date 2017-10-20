SHIPPING & PORT SERVICE JOB | Maersk Line Customer Service Agent Recruitment

Maersk Line is the world’s largest container shipping company, known for reliable, flexible and eco-efficient services. We operate 610 container vessels and provide ocean transportation in all parts of the world. But not only do we power some of the world’s largest ships – we also propel the growth ambitions of businesses and individuals all over our planet. Every day our 7,000 seafarers and 25,000 land-based employees at 374 offices share their expertise with our customers around the world to optimize their supply chains, maximize their distribution networks and most of all realize their business potential.

Job Title: Customer Service Agent

Ref.: ML-153161

Location: Lagos

Job Summary

The role of the Customer Service Agent is to own and manage the customer experience of his/her customers that are segmented into Care account. This includes onboarding new customers onto the Care platform while proactively monitoring and managing the end-to-end shipment process of on-boarded customers to consistently deliver a differentiated and superior customer experience.

The Customer Service Agent ensures that the cargo is transported as per the transport plan promised to the customer and/or that the customers is kept informed of relevant deviations.

He/she functions in a formidable commercial alliance with Sales in building relationships with the customers and leveraging the understanding of their business drivers to continuously improve cooperation and process to the mutual benefit of the customer and Maersk Line.

Key Responsibilities

Be the primary point of contact for own customers and act as an advocate for the customers, internally within Maersk Line

Actively build strong relationships with customers and gain an understanding of their business, service needs, drivers and desires.

Ensure smooth execution of the end-to-end shipment lifecycle, by working closely with the customer as well as internal stakeholders

Promptly respond to customer enquiry on shipment status and proactively notify customers of relevant deviations from the transport plan, including potential solutions or alternatives.

Be the owner of all customer issues and engage relevant stakeholders (internal and external) as required to facilitate timely and effective resolution

Manage and improve day to day process interaction with own customers by leveraging detailed customer knowledge

Understand claims policy and its impact on company assets and guide customers best possible through any potential claim situation.

Commercial intelligence: In-depth knowledge about the industries in which his/her customers operate

In general, actively seek out and act on continuous improvement opportunities both in relation to customers and internal / external stakeholders.

Clearly demonstrate CARE as a loyalty builder and extract value from same.

Actively drive awareness and utilisation of Maersk Line self-service channels for own customers.

Always behave in a manner consistent with and loyal to the A.P. Moller – Maersk values

Who We are Looking For

2-3 years of experience in Customer Service (preferably in the shipping industry)

Excellent communication skills

High attention to detail is a must

Passion about assisting customers

Internally motivated

Application Closing Date

30th October, 2017.

Method of Application

