Shell Petroleum Earmarks $15 billion for Oil, Gas Projects in Nigeria

- To power over 1.2 million homes with Ohaji gas project
The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) yesterday said that it would be expending about $15 billion across 24 oil and gas projects in Nigeria in the next five years.
Speaking at 2nd Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), concluded in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Managing Director of Shell, Mr. Nosa Okunbor, who spoke on the need for Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunities in the oil industry, also said that the oil giant would, in the next five years, surpass a 70 per cent target in the deployment of wholly Nigerian human and material resources to achieve its production benchmark.
The two-day programme was themed “Maximising Investment into the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry for the Benefits of the Nigerian People” and was organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) headquartered in Bayelsa.
“These remain exciting times for Nigeria as Shell along with its partners will be maturing several projects in support of Nigeria’s growth ambition.
“We have an investment portfolio of over $15 billion over the next five years. Shell’s investments will bring huge benefits to the country and its people in terms of contracts and jobs” he said.
He added: “In addition to these, we are also maturing several sizeable projects planned to start within the next five years. Twenty eight projects covering export gas, domestic gas and oil projects spread across Deep Offshore, Shallow Water, Swamp and Land terrains.
“It will help identify high impact activities with potential for in-country value addition and develop a five-year roadmap to ensure sustainable Nigerian Content Development,” he said.