Shehu Sani, Suleiman Hunkuyi Quit APC

Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district zone and Suleiman Hunkuyi, his counterpart in Kaduna north senatorial district, have left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tom Maiyashi, chairman of the Akida faction and Ja’afaru Abas Ibrahim, legal adviser of the Restoration Group, announced the decision of the two groups to leave the APC at a joint press conference on Friday in Kaduna.

Sani and Hunkuyi belonged to the Akida” and “Restoration Group” factions of the APC.

The two senators have been engaged in a prolonged rivalry with Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the state.

Maiyashi, who spoke for the groups, said the decision to leave the APC was taken after wide and extensive consultations with stakeholders.

“This joint press conference is the culmination of extensive reviews and consultations over the state of the All Progressives, Congress (APC) in Kadun State as well as in the nation,” he said.

“As you will appreciate, groups such as ours that had been on the frontline of the efforts to keep our party along the lines of survival, accountability and integrity, will be diligent in ensuring that whatever steps we take, are consistent with our high sense of responsibility.

“We are satisfied that the positions we have arrived at are in the best interests of our members and the on going-efforts to create options and strategies that will rid our nation of undeserved and avoidable challenges.

“Members of our two groups have decided to leave the APC because it is incapable of accommodating and responding to well-meaning dissent, criticism and demands for inclusiveness and internal democracy.”

The two groups advised their teeming members to formalise their withdrawal from the APC.

Although the two groups did not disclose where they will pitch their tent, Maiyashi however, said discussions were going on whether with political parties that share their values and principles.

“We want to commend the resilience and commitment of our members in the face of institutionalised exclusion, marginalisation and abuse. We urge them all to keep faith” Maiyashi said.