Seplat Boss ABC Orjiako Withdraws Participation from WEF

Seplat Boss ABC Orjiako Withdraws Participation from WEF

By
- September 6, 2019
- in COVER, OIL & GAS
9
0
Seplat

The Chairman of Seplat Petroleum, Dr. ABC Orjiako has withdrawn participation in the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in South Africa.

Orjiako was billed to be a panelist in a session on energy issues.

He said: “As a patriot, it would be out of order for me to continue with re meeting when my country has officially withdrawn participation for legitimate reasons.

“I fully support the action of the federal government of Nigeria in letting South Africa that killings of Nigerian and the destruction of their businesses in South Africa will not be tolerated.”

He expressed regrets that the acts of the criminal elements in South Africa would jeopardize the needed strategic partnership between Nigeria and South Africa as the two leading African economies for continental development.

Source: THISDAY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Serena Williams Rocks Nigerian Kimono on Cover of Essence Magazine

Tennis star, Serena Williams stunned fans with a