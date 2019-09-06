Seplat Boss ABC Orjiako Withdraws Participation from WEF

The Chairman of Seplat Petroleum, Dr. ABC Orjiako has withdrawn participation in the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in South Africa.

Orjiako was billed to be a panelist in a session on energy issues.

He said: “As a patriot, it would be out of order for me to continue with re meeting when my country has officially withdrawn participation for legitimate reasons.

“I fully support the action of the federal government of Nigeria in letting South Africa that killings of Nigerian and the destruction of their businesses in South Africa will not be tolerated.”

He expressed regrets that the acts of the criminal elements in South Africa would jeopardize the needed strategic partnership between Nigeria and South Africa as the two leading African economies for continental development.

