Senate Will Approve Buhari’s $29.96 billion Loan Request – Ahmad Lawan

- December 16, 2019
Senate

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said the Senate will approve the $29.96 billion loan request from President Mohammadu Buhari as he has provided information needed for the loan to be approved .

He spoke at a media session with newsmen to hughlight the achievements of the 9th Senate in the last six months

The senate president said that unlike what happened in the 8th senate, President Buhari had provided all information and details required to ensure the ease of passing the loan request.

Details later…

Source: THISDAY

