Senate Shifts 2019 Budget Hearing to Next Week

- April 24, 2019
The Nigerian Senate has once again postponed the consideration of the 2019 Budget until next week due to non availability of details.

It would be recalled that the Senate Appropriation Committee headed by Sen Mohammed Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe) had last Thursday laid the budget report on the floor of the Senate.

The budget consideration and passage which was scheduled on the Senate Order Paper for Wednesday, could not hold because it was observed that there were no printed copies of the budget report.

The Senate President Bukola Saraki therefore directed that copies of the budget report should be made available to senators before Monday so that the Senate would pass it next Tuesday.

Source: VON

