Senate gives four states November 17 deadline to submit state police reports

By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | November 15th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Senate has given four remaining state Houses of Assembly until November 17 to submit reports on the proposed creation of state police.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele says 32 state assemblies have approved the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026.

The National Assembly plans to proceed with the next stage of the constitutional amendment process when it resumes.

The proposed amendment seeks to establish Federal and State Police Services.

MAIN STORY

The National Assembly is preparing to advance the proposed establishment of state police, with Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele giving four outstanding state Houses of Assembly until November 17 to submit their reports on the constitutional amendment bill.

Bamidele said 32 state assemblies had already approved the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026, leaving four yet to submit their reports ahead of the National Assembly’s resumption on Tuesday.

He disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday after receiving The Sun Senator of the Year Award for his contributions to parliamentary leadership and lawmaking.

According to him, the approvals received so far have met the constitutional threshold required under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution for the proposed alteration.

The Senate Leader said the remaining assemblies were expected to submit their reports before the National Assembly reconvened, adding that the legislative process would proceed regardless of whether all four states met the deadline.

He also said the National Assembly would be required to transmit the bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent as part of the next stage of the process.

The proposed amendment seeks to restructure Nigeria’s centralised policing arrangement by establishing a Federal Police Service alongside State Police Services.

The push for decentralised policing has gained momentum amid persistent security challenges, including banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence, which have continued to put pressure on security agencies across the country.

However, previous efforts to introduce state police have encountered resistance over concerns that state governors could use local security structures to intimidate political opponents or abuse their powers.

Addressing these concerns, Bamidele maintained that the proposed arrangement was not designed to create ethnic or state armies but to establish community-based policing structures within constitutional safeguards.

Beyond the state police proposal, the Senate Leader highlighted other legislative priorities of the National Assembly, including education financing, social protection, wage reform, taxation and electoral legislation.

He cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, established under the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, saying more than N204bn had been disbursed to applicants across 89 colleges, 108 polytechnics and 126 universities.

He also referenced the National Social Investment Programmes Act, 2023, which provides statutory backing and accountability for social protection programmes.

Other laws highlighted included the Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act, 2024, Tax Reform Acts, 2025, Investments and Securities Act, 2025, Electoral Act, 2026, Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, 2024, and the Regional Development Commissions Acts.

Bamidele also called for responsible use of social media, warning against misinformation, character assassination and attacks on public institutions. He nevertheless reaffirmed his commitment to press freedom, an open parliament and continued engagement with journalists.

THE ISSUES

The proposed introduction of state police represents a major change to Nigeria’s existing policing structure, which is largely controlled at the federal level.

Supporters of decentralised policing have argued that state-controlled security services could improve local responses to crime and strengthen community-level intelligence gathering, particularly in areas facing persistent security threats.

However, the arrangement raises concerns about political interference, accountability and the possibility of governors using state police formations against opponents.

Bamidele’s assurance that the proposed structure would operate within constitutional safeguards addresses some of these concerns, but the effectiveness of those safeguards will be important in determining how the new system operates if the amendment is approved.

Another important distinction is that approval by the required number of state assemblies does not, by itself, bring state police into operation. The constitutional amendment must still pass through the remaining legislative and presidential processes.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We are now expecting four State Houses of Assembly to turn in their reports on or before the National Assembly reconvenes on November 17, 2026.”

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

“I believe Nigeria must move from reactive governance to proactive governance.”

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate next step is the submission of reports by the four outstanding state assemblies before the National Assembly resumes on November 17.

The National Assembly is expected to proceed with the next stage of the constitutional amendment process and transmit the bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent, subject to the completion of the required legislative procedures.

BOTTOM LINE

With 32 state assemblies having approved the proposed amendment, the state police initiative has reached an important stage in the constitutional process. However, its implementation will depend on the completion of the remaining legislative requirements and the establishment of safeguards to prevent political abuse.