Anambra communal clash leaves 10 dead or missing, displaces 2,000, says NEMA

By Emmanuella Opara | November 15th, 2026

KEY POINTS

NEMA said 10 people were either killed or declared missing during the October clash between Umuoba Anam and Aguleri communities.

About 2,000 residents were displaced, while at least 150 houses were destroyed.

More than a month after the violence, the affected communities remained deserted, with security personnel deployed to maintain order.

The agency said its findings would be submitted to the Federal Government for possible assistance to victims.

MAIN STORY

At least 10 people have been killed or declared missing, about 2,000 residents displaced and 150 houses destroyed in the communal clash between Umuoba Anam and Aguleri communities in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, the National Emergency Management Agency has said.

The agency disclosed the figures on Saturday during an assessment visit to the affected communities to determine the extent of destruction caused by the October violence.

The Head of Operations at NEMA’s Enugu Zonal Office, Priscilla Madukwe, led the assessment team, which included officials of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency. The team was received by the Chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Ifeanyi Chinweze, alongside community leaders and security personnel.

Madukwe said the Federal Government, through NEMA, sent the team to evaluate the damage and determine the assistance required by affected residents.

She said the agency would submit its findings to the Federal Government for possible intervention to help victims recover and return to their homes.

The October clash reportedly resulted in the destruction of houses, shops, factories, vehicles and other property belonging to residents, including non-indigenes. The palace of a traditional ruler was also burnt during the violence.

The incident prompted Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to convene a stakeholders’ peace meeting at the Light House in Awka to address the prolonged dispute between the communities.

However, more than a month after the clash, the affected areas remained deserted, with security personnel stationed in the communities to maintain peace and order.

Madukwe called on community leaders and other stakeholders to work towards resolving the dispute and preventing a recurrence of the violence.

Chinweze said efforts were ongoing to address the differences that triggered the crisis. He urged residents to embrace dialogue and peaceful coexistence, adding that the curfew imposed in the area had helped restore calm.

He thanked the Federal Government for sending the assessment team and expressed hope that relief assistance would be provided to affected residents.

The Head of Administration at the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, Ndidi Omega, said the state government had established a committee to investigate the crisis, recommend measures to prevent another outbreak and propose assistance for victims.

THE ISSUES

The scale of displacement and destruction reported by NEMA points to the humanitarian consequences of the prolonged dispute between the two communities. With about 2,000 people displaced and the affected areas still deserted more than a month after the clash, restoring security alone may not be sufficient to enable residents to return.

The destruction of homes, businesses, factories and vehicles also means that victims face the loss of shelter, livelihoods and property. The Federal Government’s response will depend partly on the findings of NEMA’s assessment and the assistance eventually approved.

The state government’s committee is expected to examine the causes of the dispute and recommend measures to prevent further violence, while community leaders have been urged to pursue dialogue.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“No fewer than 150 houses were destroyed during the communal clash that occurred in Umuoba Anam and Aguleri communities in October. Similarly, about 2,000 persons were displaced while 10 persons were either killed or declared missing during the crisis in the affected areas,” Priscilla Madukwe, Head of Operations, NEMA Enugu Zonal Office, said.

“The level of damage is unfortunate. Our findings will be submitted to the Federal Government for possible assistance to the victims to enable them to return to their homes,” Madukwe said.

WHAT’S NEXT

NEMA said it would submit its assessment findings to the Federal Government for possible assistance to victims. Meanwhile, the committee established by the Anambra State Government is expected to examine the crisis and recommend measures to prevent a recurrence.

BOTTOM LINE

The October clash between Umuoba Anam and Aguleri has left at least 10 people dead or missing, displaced about 2,000 residents and destroyed 150 houses, according to NEMA. The immediate concerns are assistance for affected households, the restoration of safe living conditions and a lasting resolution to the communal dispute.