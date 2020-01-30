Senate Asks for Maintainance of Nigerian Refineries

Senate requests overhaul of Nigerian refineries

The Senate’s joint committees on petroleum upstream and gas have been mandated to carry out a holistic investigation of the refineries in Nigeria.

Thursday’s resolution on the refineries was a sequel to a motion on the urgent need to revive the moribund infrastructure, sponsored by Senator Yuduf Abubakar Yusuf.

The Lawmakers, therefore, resolved to carry out a holistic investigation on the refineries.

Senator Yusuf who represents Taraba central senatorial district expressed worry that the refineries which were established to service Nigerians’ petroleum needs, have not lived up to expectations.

Turnaround maintenance

He was concerned that the refineries are in a moribund condition despite huge resources that the government spends in the turnaround maintenance (TAM).

Senator Yusuf further explained that the recent report from the NNPC showing it recorded a cumulative loss of N123.25 billion in 2019 was not acceptable, stressing the need to revive the refineries.

Coronavirus attack

The Senate also urged the Aviation ministry to ensure that anyone arriving Nigeria through the airports, especially from China and other countries with a disease outbreak, were isolated for two weeks before they are allowed to interact with Nigerians.

This resolution followed the consideration of a motion sponsored by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, on the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus in China.

Senate, however, confirmed the appointment of Dr. Kinsley Obiora as Deputy Governor of the CBN before adjourning it’s plenary.

Source: VON