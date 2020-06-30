Senate Adjourns Plenary To Honour Deceased Member

The Senate on Tuesday adjourned legislative proceedings in honour of a late member, Senator Bayo Osinowo, who died of complications from Covid-19 pandemic in Lagos on June 15.

Before the adjournment, the Senate also observed a minute silence for the late first time senator.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, who presided over plenary, announced that the Senate will on Wednesday hold a valedictory session for the late Lagos East senator.

The senators after the adjournment of plenary proceeded to the National Assembly foyer to sign the condolence register opened for their late colleague.

Source: THISDAY