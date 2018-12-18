Security Operatives Block, Deny Workers Entry to National Assembly Complex

Security operatives have blocked the entrance of the National Assembly complex preventing workers from gaining entry.

The security agents including the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) operatives on Tuesday barricaded the main entrance with patrol vans.

The presence of the security operatives has led to restricted access at the three arms zone gate. Operatives are frisking persons including journalists and construction workers before they are allowed entrance.

Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) are not allowed into the complex.

The leadership of the National Assembly had earlier directed the Police and the DSS to ensure adequate security within the vicinity of the National Assembly from Tuesday morning.

This according to the leadership of the Senate is to enable members and staff come in and perform their legitimate duties without any hindrance.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori said on Monday that the directive was passed after a meeting of the joint leadership of the two chambers with the management and representatives of the security agencies.

Workers of the National Assembly under the umbrella body of PASAN on Monday grounded activities at the National Assembly in protest of what they called poor working conditions.

A similar protest was held two weeks ago when the workers demanded increased salaries, promotions, among other things.

The demands of PASAN include a new condition of service for members, promotion, and payment of 28 per cent increment in salary captured as contained in the 2018 budget.

