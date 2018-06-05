SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY JOB | Graduate Customer Service Representative at Datapex Drifty Technologies Limited

Datapex Drifty Technologies Limited – A silicon valley funded Company based in Abuja, is currently recruiting qualified customer oriented service candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Customer Service Representative
Location: Abuja
Description
- A customer service representative, or CSR, will act as a liaison, provide product/services information and resolve any emerging problems that our customer accounts might face with accuracy and efficiency.
- The best CSRs are genuinely excited to help customers. They’re patient, empathetic, and passionately communicative. They love to talk. Customer service representatives can put themselves in their customers’ shoes and advocate for them when necessary. Customer feedback is priceless, and these CSRs can gather that for you.
Responsibilities
- Manage large amounts of incoming calls
- Generate sales leads
- Identify and assess customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction
- Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication
- Provide accurate, valid and complete information by using the right methods/tools
- Handle customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits; follow up to ensure resolution Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts and file documents
- Follow communication procedures, guidelines and policies
- Take the extra mile to engage customers
Requirements
- Proven customer support experience or experience as a client service representative
- Track record of over-achieving quota
- Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening
- Familiarity with CRM systems and practices
- Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
- University degree
- Minimum of 1 year work experience
Application Closing Date
15th June, 2018.
How to Apply
Interedsted and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s and Cover Letters to:bprecruits85@gmail.com