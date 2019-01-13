Saudi Arabia Expresses Willingness to Work with All Parties to Create Balance in Oil Market

- Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC on Sunday that his country “will work with all interested producers who want to bring stability to the market … OPEC plus and anybody else who would like to do it with us.
OPEC’s largest oil producer is willing to work with all parties to balance the crude market in 2019, and that could include U.S. President Donald Trump, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC on Sunday.
Asked if he would work with Trump, al-Falih replied, “We will work with all interested producers who want to bring stability to the market … OPEC plus and anybody else who would like to do it with us.”
The energy minister also confirmed the timeline for the long-delayed public listing of Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state energy giant. Asked if the listing was still planned for 2021, al-Falih replied, “Yes, yes that’s the correct target.”