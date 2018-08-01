Saraki, Abdulfattah Ahmed Announce Exit from APC

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki has officially quit the All Progressives Congress (APC). This coincided with a similar action by Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed of Kwara State, who also announced that he was leaving the party for the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a tweet on his twitter handle @BukolaSaraki, Saraki announced that he had decided to take leave of the APC.

He wrote: “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki was however silent on joining any other party.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmed also declared his decision to dump the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ahmed in a a tweet on his twitter handle @AbdulfataAhmed, said: “Following consultations and in response to calls by major stakeholders in the state, I have moved to the PDP as APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of my people”.

The departure of the duo came as an anti-climax as it was long expected, since the duo had openly romanced with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in recent months.

Saraki’s resignation also came amidst expectations that the APC would formally expel him and Speaker Yakubu Dogara from the party.

Both senior members of the ruling party had been accused of disloyalty and anti-party activities, the latest of which was the joint statement issued by the duo accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of masterminding the political crisis in Benue state.

On Monday, the National Working Committee of the APC stripped Saraki and Governor Ahmed of the control of the party’s structure in the state, by dissolving the executives from the ward to the state level, an indication that the party was finished with them.

The party appointed a caretaker committee to take control of the party affairs. The party hinged its action on the party’s