sanwo-olu reportedly asks lawma chief to resign over waste crisis

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | October 19, 2026

Key Points

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reportedly asked LAWMA Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin to resign over persistent refuse accumulation across the state

The reported request follows the governor’s earlier declaration of a state of emergency on waste management and directives for faster waste evacuation

Gbadegesin says LAWMA has cleared some routes and deployed additional trucks, while four routes in its latest update remained without field reports

Main Story

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reportedly asked the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, to resign over persistent refuse accumulation across the state, according to a report by PUNCH Online citing an unnamed agency insider.

The report said the governor’s dissatisfaction followed concerns about the pace of waste evacuation and the implementation of directives issued after his inspection of the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ojota. The alleged resignation request was said to have been made over the weekend. The Lagos State Government has not confirmed the report in the material provided.

Sanwo-Olu previously declared a state of emergency on waste management and acknowledged delays in refuse collection. He attributed some of the problems to private-sector participation (PSP) waste operators failing to meet their obligations. He also said fires at dumpsites had slowed operations and that waste compaction work was under way at Olusosun and Solous 3.

In a Saturday update cited by PUNCH, Gbadegesin said clearance and collection work was continuing across several routes. He reported that Mile 2 had been cleared, three additional trucks had been deployed to Doyin-Orile and routine collection was being maintained on Ijesha Road and Itire–Ikate.

The LAWMA chief also said Okeira and Oluodo were under the authority’s interim service following the termination of PSP arrangements, while clearance continued at Iraye. Four routes — Apapa, Abesan Estate, Idimu–Ejigbo Road and the Isheri–Igando corridor — were still awaiting field updates, according to his account.

Residents have reported refuse accumulation in areas including Mushin, Egbeda, Surulere, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Ojo, Obalende, Apapa and Mile 2. The problem has raised concerns about sanitation, public health, blocked drainage channels and disruption to businesses.

What’s Being Said

In the update quoted by PUNCH, Gbadegesin said the goal was “to progress from clearance to sustained collection and prevention of recurrence, not simply remove visible waste.” The statement was attributed to the LAWMA chief in his post on X.

PUNCH reported that it sought a response from Lagos State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotosho on Monday, but an aide said the commissioner was in a meeting and asked the reporter to call back. No official response confirming or denying the reported resignation request was included in the supplied report.

What’s Next

The Lagos State Government’s response is needed to confirm whether Sanwo-Olu asked Gbadegesin to resign.

LAWMA’s next route updates should clarify whether the four routes awaiting field reports have been assessed and whether collection has resumed.

The state’s waste management response will need to demonstrate sustained collection and prevent refuse from accumulating again after clearance operations.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The reported resignation request, if confirmed, would signal growing pressure on the state’s waste management leadership, but a change in leadership alone would not resolve persistent collection and operational problems. The immediate test is whether LAWMA and its operators can deliver reliable collection across affected communities and prevent cleared areas from deteriorating again.