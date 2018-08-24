Samsung Launches First Android Go Phone

Samsung Electronics today announced its first Android Go smartphone, the Galaxy J2 Core, delivering the essential features smartphone users need at an affordable price.

The Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go brings improved performance to introductory smartphones by offering long-lasting battery life, spacious storage capacity and quick processing power.

Featuring an Android Oreo(Go edition), the Galaxy J2 Core delivers faster performance speeds compared to the previous models built specifically for Android Oreo (Go edition) and Optimized Data Control for easy management without worry of exceeding data limits.

The device comes pre-loaded with fewer apps that use less memory and storage providing up to 1.5 times the available storage capacity compared to previous offerings.

Featuring a 2,600 mAh battery with optimized applications, users can enjoy long-lasting smartphone power from morning to night.

The Galaxy J2 Core has a 5-inch quadHD display with a resolution of 540 x 960. Additionally, with its Ultra Data Saving feature, the Galaxy J2 Core provides options and suggestions for efficient data use allowing users to stream and watch content online without worrying about exceeding their data limit.

The Galaxy J2 Core comes equipped with two cameras: 8MP camera with flash in the rear and 5MP camera in the front. Both cameras have an F 2.2 aperture, and features such as Beauty Mode are included for users to take better portraits and selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core will initially be available in Malaysia and India beginning August 24th, 2018 and expand to additional markets in the near future.