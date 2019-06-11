Rochas Okorocha Denies Receiving Certificate of Return from INEC

Immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday said that the Independent National Electoral Commission had yet to issue him with a Certificate of Return as the Imo West senator-elect despite a federal High Court’s judgment ordering the electoral umpire to do so.

Okorocha in a statement issued in Owerri, the state capital, by his media aide, Sam Onwuemedo, said that the picture circulating online where Okorocha was holding a Certificate of return was “fake”.

He said that Nigerians would be duly informed when INEC issues him(Okorocha) his certificate of return.

The statement read partly, “The attention of the former governor of lmo State, His Excellency Owelle Rochas Okorocha has been drawn to fake photo news showing where he is holding what appears like a certificate purportedly issued to him by INEC.

“The photograph in question expectedly has been trending on social media. And we have been receiving calls from well-meaning Nigerians to that effect, either congratulating the former governor or to confirm the authenticity of the photo news.

“The truth is that the photograph is fake and didn’t emanate from us. On our side, we don’t engage in awkward actions.

“When the former governor and the senator-elect for lmo West senatorial District receives his certificate of Return, we will duly inform the general public.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect