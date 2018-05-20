Retired NAF Officer Emerges APC Chairman in Kaduna

Retired Airforce General, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada from Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state has emerged as the newly elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mohammad Bello Shuaibu emerged Secretary while former Acting Chairman, Shuaibu Idris is now Deputy Chairman.

Yahaya Baba Pate who was Acting Secretary is now Assistant Secretary of the party, while Engr. Salisu Tanko emerged Treasurer.

The election which was through consensus saw the delegates unanimously affirming all the 36 names presented at the congress.

In his address, Governor El-rufai remarked that with the successful conduct of the wards and local government congresses as well as the party’s performance in the just concluded local government election, APC still remains the party to beat.

He expressed confidence that, under Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada and his team, the party will grow from strength to strength.

“Want to thank the party leaders for the smooth congress that we have had, at the ward and the local government and now the state without any problem. This is because of your maturity and commitment to the party.

“I also want to commend the party members for their performance during the local government elections. When we started planning for this local government elections we made it clear that we are a party of Justice.

“That we are not going to cheat in the elections. And we believe that people should be given the opportunity to choose which party they want to govern them at the local government level.

“We went the extra ordinary length to purchase the EVM so that the elections will be free and fair. We did what the PDP has never done to any other party. We gave them what they don’t know, we gave them justice. Unfortunately, even with that justice they tried to cheat.

“We are going to challenge the chairmanship they said they won at the tribunal. We already have fourteen, for the remaining 5 we want to have 14 plus 5.

“We can do that if we stay together, unite and work hard. We must be firm. Remember we are dealing with PDP people who are not honest. They don’t know the meaning of honesty, integrity, fairness, it has been taken from their vocabulary for the last 16 years.

“So, we must be prepared. We want to play fair, but they don’t know the meaning of fairness. We must not sleep, but be prepared, mobilize to the remaining local government and make sure we are not cheated, but we will not cheat anybody, we want the votes of the people to count.” El-Rufai said.