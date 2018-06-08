Reps Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yussuff Throws Hat into Osun Governorship Race

Lasun Yussuff, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, has declared his intention to vie for Sept. 22 governorship election in Osun.

Yussuff, who made the declaration at the All Progressives Congress secretariat on Thursday in Osogbo, said he was the man for the job.

He said there was no negative sign that he would not perform creditably well if given the opportunity to govern the state.

The deputy speaker, who noted that he had been one of the loyal party members, said that people of the state were waiting for him to govern the state.

Yussuff said that he would generate more employment opportunities in the state by leveraging on the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme legacy of Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

He said he would ensure that the OYES scheme was back by legislation in the state.

Yussuff also said that he would engage in man power training in the education sector, embark on agriculture revolution and improve on the Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

He said: “I am not fighting to be governor, but rather I want to be the governor because I have the experience and the exposure.

“The people of the state want me and waiting for me to rule them because I am the one the cap fits and I will not disappoint them.”

Welcoming the aspirant to the party secretariat, Gboyega Famodun, the state party chairman, said there was no doubt that the aspirant have the political exposure and experience to rule the state.

Famodun, while admonishing the aspirant to play his politics with all sense of humility, urged him to heed both the public and private advice he had been given him.

Famodun said: “If it is the will of God for you to be the governor, so be it, but one thing that is sure is that it is only one person that will pick the party’s ticket for the election.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 27 aspirants under the platform of APC had so far expressed their intention to contest the party’s primary ahead of the gubernatorial election.

The date of the party primary is, however, not yet fixed.