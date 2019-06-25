Report: Neymar ‘Agrees’ Barca Return

Neymar has ‘agreed a five-year deal’ with Barcelona and the Brazilian is edging closer to a sensational return to the Nou Camp.

He has been angling for a move back to Barcelona and both parties have concluded swift negotiations.

According to Sport, there is a verbal agreement after Josep Maria Bartomeu’s offer was immediately accepted by Neymar.

He is currently out with an ankle injury that prevented his participation in the Copa America this summer.

No doubt the 27-year-old is hoping a return to Barcelona would spark a change of fortunes but the club would still need to splash out a massive transfer fee.

The Barcelona dressing room are willing to welcome Neymar back with open arms but it remains to be seen whether PSG will accept a deal.