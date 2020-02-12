Relief as Suspected Cases of Coronavirus in Kano Tests Negative

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, on Wednesday in Kano confirmed that two suspected cases of Coronavirus have so far tested negative after diagnosis in the country.

Ehanire, disclosed this while declaring the two days, Kano State Primary Health Summit open at Government House, affirmed that the country was fortified with three well-equipped centers to diagnose the deadly disease and other viral infections.while an emergency ambulance will soon be launched in Abuja.

He explained that the Federal Government has already provided adequate mechanisms at all entry points in the country to screen all incoming passengers to ascertain their health status in order to prevent possible carriers from gaining entrance in the country..

Also, at the occasion, the minister said the Federal Government has awarded Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Nigeria’s champion of primary healthcare delivery.

Ganduje is the second person receiving an award of such nomenclature 27 years after.

Dr. Enahire said the award was bestowed on Ganduje for his continued effort in the development of the primary healthcare system in the state, in line with global best practice.

He expressed delight over Ganduje’s sterling performance in the health sector, pointing out that the rate at which Kano is moving in the development of the primary health care system is encouraging and superb.

Dr. Enahire revealed that “we at the Ministry, we are united in arriving at the decision that led to the Award of this merit to His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

“All the indices used before they arrived at this level, were scientifically proven, that they all appreciated the immense contributions of the Governor in the area mentioned, primary health care delivery system.

He further stated that because of his unassuming belief and acceptance of the efforts being put by the Governor in the health sector generally, “this is my third time of coming to Kano in less than a Month.

This signifies that, Kano is doing well in the sector because I cannot just be coming without being satisfied that the Governor is doing very well.”

Dr. Enahire noted that, Kano state under Ganduje, “understands the importance of the health sector and not at the detriment of other sectors of the state, because we have been following trends and see for ourselves. Dr Ganduje is the Governor who believes in healthy society. And who works towards improving same.”

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shu’aib disclosed that, “the last time such award was given, was for the last 27 years. Here we are awarding Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje with it, Champion of Primary Health Care.

“We looked at the quality leadership that gave birth to effective and efficient primary health care delivery system, with good budgetary provision to the sub-sector and good management, before we arrived at the winner of the award.”

He added that the incredible leadership demonstrated by Ganduje, in his untiring effort in developing primary health care in the state, which culminated in making other states to copy from Kano, was another reason why the Governor exhibited multi-faceted feats being achieved in the healthcare sector.

He particularly commended Ganduje for his resolve to stamp out polio in the state, adding that, “since when the Governor was a Deputy Governor, Kano state and the nation in general, would not forget your efforts towards polio eradication.

“While His Excellency the Governor came up with the idea of Health Care Influencers, as another strategy to strengthen primary health care delivery system, it is on record that, other states see wisdom in the style. It is known to all that, the Governor is doing extremely amazing things in this sector.”

According to him, the women’s participation as Influencers is another way of helping the primary health care sector become more entrenched and with more grassroots support, where a sense of ownership would be achieved.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government has released over N9.8b to support and end poliovirus in the country.

In his remarks, Ganduje said, “this Summit heralds a milestone in the health sector, particularly primary health care delivery in the state. We all believe that the welfare of our people from the grassroots is another cornerstone.”

He added that Ganduje is pumping enough resources towards achieving effective and efficient primary health care delivery system in the state.

Ganduje, however, conducted Dr. Enahire and his entourage to the State Cancer Centre, which is under construction, which the Vice President Prof, Yemi Osinbajo laid its foundation few weeks back.

Also over 500 women were taken to Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital for free Cancer screening, as part of activities to mark the year 2020 World Cancer Day.

Source: The Nation