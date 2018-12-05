Ralph Hasenhuttl Named Southampton Manager Until 2021

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been confirmed as the new manager of Premier League strugglers Southampton on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former RB Leipzig boss replaces Mark Hughes, who was sacked on Monday with Saints 18th in the table.

The 51-year-old becomes Southampton’s fourth manager in just two years, with Claude Puel and Mauricio Pellegrino having also been sacked since Ronald Koeman left for Everton in 2016.

Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger said: “The urgency to find a path back to our potential and to the results that we expect cannot be underestimated.

“For that reason, we are extremely pleased that Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed to become our new manager and do all he can to help guide us back on that path.

“This manager change offers us a fresh start and, very quickly, Ralph emerged as our ideal candidate.

“As a coach, he embodies the passion, structure, communication skill set, work ethic and appetite for growth that we strive for in our Southampton Way.

“The quick, smooth and seamless negotiation process underlines the character of the person that he is.

“As soon as we met, Ralph’s enthusiasm for football was contagious and his hunger to take on a new and challenging job in the Premier League was evident.

“In our discussions, he very quickly aligned himself with the values and the vision of the club.

“Southampton Football Club’s past success was built on a clear identity. The foundation of this identity was a focus on developing players, whether from within our academy or after joining from other clubs.

“Ralph’s ability to teach the game and to develop talent is evident in his past and is a centrepiece of why he is the perfect choice to be the new Saints manager.”

Southampton fired Hughes after a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United last weekend left the south-coast club in the relegation zone, with one win from 14 league matches.

Hasenhuttl’s first game in charge will be at Cardiff on Saturday