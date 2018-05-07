PTML Customs Collects N25.6 billion in Q1 2018

Records 22% increase in revenue collection

The PTML Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it recorded a 22 per cent increase in its revenue collection in the first quarter of year 2018.

Between January and March, the command recorded N25.6 billion as against N21billion in the corresponding period of last year. This represents an increase of N4.6 billion.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammed Yakubu, attributed the improved revenue to the number of vehicles and containers imported into Nigeria through the port during the period as well as diligence on the part of Customs officers.

Yakubu said that officers and men of the command have been charged to work towards yielding more revenue in 2018 as part of measures to enhance the total revenue profile of NCS.

A breakdown of the revenue generated by the command during the period showed that it collected N9.9 billion in January, N7.2 billion in February and N8.4 billion in March.

Controller of the command, Francis Adetoye, who assumed duty in March 2018, assured that he would fulfill his mandate of increasing the revenue.