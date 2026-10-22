PRP alleges plot to destabilise party ahead of 2027 elections

By Emmanuella Opara | October 22nd 2026

KEY POINTS

The Peoples Redemption Party alleges a plot by former members and serving officials to create divisions within its ranks ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party claims hundreds of millions of naira could be used to influence members and establish a faction.

National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed warns that officials involved in the alleged scheme could face disciplinary action.

MAIN STORY

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has alleged a plot to destabilise its leadership, weaken its grassroots support and undermine efforts to build an opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party accused some former members and serving officials of working to create divisions within its ranks and weaken its electoral prospects.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the PRP National Chairman, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, alleged that those behind the scheme planned to spend hundreds of millions of naira to influence party members and establish a faction within the organisation.

However, the party did not identify the individuals allegedly involved or provide evidence to support the claims.

Baba-Ahmed urged party members and the public to resist attempts to undermine the organisation, particularly the alleged recruitment of polling agents by individuals without the authority to act on the party’s behalf.

He also warned serving party officials allegedly involved in the scheme that they could face disciplinary measures.

The chairman assured PRP candidates and supporters that the party’s leadership remained committed to their interests. He said the party would continue participating in efforts to build an opposition coalition capable of challenging the ruling party in 2027.

The allegations come as opposition parties continue to consider political alliances ahead of the next general election.

THE ISSUES

The allegations point to concerns within the PRP about possible internal divisions and attempts to influence party members ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party’s warning over the recruitment of polling agents also highlights the importance of controlling who acts in its name during preparations for the polls.

However, the claims remain allegations, as the statement did not name those accused or present evidence establishing their involvement.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“In particular, attempts to recruit polling agents for the party by persons with no authority to do so should be resisted. Huge amounts of money may be available to buy members’ support for opposition candidates by party officials. These efforts should be resisted and exposed,” Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, PRP National Chairman, said.

“The persons in the governing party involved in this scheme have been advised to steer clear of the PRP and distance themselves from attempts to create a faction with their party’s funds and their names. Serving officers of the Party involved in this scheme will face disciplinary measures,” Baba-Ahmed added.

WHAT’S NEXT

The PRP leadership says it will take disciplinary action against serving officials found to be involved in the alleged scheme. The party has also called on members to resist unauthorised recruitment of polling agents and attempts to divide its ranks.

BOTTOM LINE

The PRP says alleged attempts to influence its members and create a faction could weaken its preparations for the 2027 elections. The claims have not been substantiated in the party’s statement, and the individuals allegedly involved have not been identified.