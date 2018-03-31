Prince Iyke Olisa Set to Release ‘Aguiyi Ironsi’

By Victor Okeh
- March 31, 2018
CEO of Prime World Production Int’l, Prince Iyke Olisa

Prince Iyke Olisa is the CEO of Prime World Production Int’l. Ltd, a movie production company. He is an actor, director, producer and also a film marketer/distributor.

The University of California Los Angeles USA-trained filmmaker was the winner of City People Entertainment award for best (English) movie marketer of the year 2016.

Aguiyi Ironsi has a major cast of Sam Dede, Kanayo o Kanayo, John Bull, who were carefully chosen to interpret the story well; and it was shot in Asaba to be released in April.

The film is filled wth suspense.

The movie was inspired by a true-life story.

Olisa has so far produced numerous movies in his 20 years career which includes Shina Rambo, Rev. Sister Ibu, King of Kidnappers, Great Oracle, Python Girl, Trauma and more.

