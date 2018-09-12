Presidential Audit Committee Submits Report to Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the audit report on recovered assets from the Presidential Audit Committee.

The report which contains six volumes was presented by the leader of the audit committee, Femi Lijadu.

The President had inaugurated the audit committee on November 22, 2017, in order to carry out a holistic audit of all recovered assets from May 29, 2015, to the date of the committee inauguration.

He promised to carefully study the report with a view to implementing its recommendations.

He also reiterated his governments resolve to continue to pursue its anti-corruption policies.

Consequently, he urged the National Assembly to speed up the passage of the “Proceeds of Crime Bill” before it, to further boost the fight against corruption.