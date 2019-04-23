President Buhari Holds Bilateral Talks with Emir of Qatar

The Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Althani are holding bilateral talks at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Qatari leader arrived at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa at 11:10 GMT on Tuesday.

The Qatari Monarch, who surprisingly appeared in a deep ash coloured suit, with a white shirt, blue tie and black shoes to match, was received by President Buhari on arrival at the State House.

After a brief ceremony at the forecourt that lasted 25 minutes, the two leaders immediately went into the meeting. The meeting is still on as at the time this report was filed.

The Emir is expected to return to Doha, later on Tuesday, after the meeting and lunch with the Nigerian leader.

The Emir is visiting three years after President Buhari went to Doha, the Qatari capital in February 2016, where he attended a meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

During his visit to Qatar, President Buhari emphasised the need for member states of OPEC, and non-OPEC members ”to cooperate and find a common ground to stabilise crude oil prices.”

Pulling out

Qatar had in December last year, announced its intention to pull out of the OPEC oil producers’ cartel.

The Gulf state, which joined OPEC in 1961, said ”it would leave the cartel to focus on gas production.”

Qatar is the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Source: VON