Presidency Denies El Rufai’s Claim on ‘Dealing’ with Shehu Sani

The presidency at the weekend dissociated President Muhammadu Buhari from a letter currently in circulation, which alleges that the president had instructed Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to deal with Senator Shehu Sani.

The letter has alleged that Buhari asked el-Rufai to punish Sani who represents Kaduna Central in the Senate for disloyalty.

But Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, absolved the president of the allegation.

According to him, the president neither authorised the governor or anyone else to “deal with traitors and disloyal members of APC, especially Senator Shehu Sani,” as claimed by the letter.

He said, “We wish to confirm that the President is not aware of any such letter, let alone authorising anyone to deal with any party member.

“Given President Buhari’s record, it is inconceivable that he would usurp the role of the party leaders and instruct anyone to punish a party member.

“In the light of above, we would like to appeal to the public, especially members of the press, to ignore false or unauthorised information intended to attribute to the President any action which is not in line with his character.”

