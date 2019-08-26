Power Generation Falls to 2,854.3MW

The electricity generation companies (Gencos) at the weekend produced “lowest generation of 2,854.3MW.”

The System Operation of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that disclosed this on its website also said the peak generation that was recorded on August 23, 2019, was 4,439.8mw.

It added that energy recorded in that day was 86,033.72mwh, which is equivalent to 3,584.7MW.

At 6.a.m on Saturday, the Daily Operational Report showed that energy generation was at 3,183.2MW.

The decline in power generation was not unconnected to the electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) low demand for power, which culminated in the reduction of generation and zero level production of some of the Gencos.

Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Company, Managing Director, Dr. Marilyn Amobi, had disclosed that in the context of the N701billion power sector intervention fund, the federal government paid N105billion as five percent to Gencos for unused electricity.

The payments, she said, were due to the power purchase agreements that government had with the companies.

Source: THISDAY