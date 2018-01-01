POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Field Engineer (NYSC) at Oildata Energy Group Limited

Oildata is an energy service company delivering hydro-carbon energy enhancement solutions to operators in West Africa, the Middle East and South America. We are dedicated to innovation using bespoke methods essential for the fast track and enhanced production of energy (oil and gas) in remote and mature fields with over 60 years of experience combined. Our Value proposition is – No Oil Left Behind
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Field Engineer (NYSC)
Location: Delta
Job Description
- The Field engineer carries out research to find out the problems and develops solution for the same. He constantly supervise the the maintenance of field equipment and infrastructure available to him/her.
Requirements
- Minimum Requirements: 2.1 or 2.2 in any Engineering discipline preferably Mechanical, Chemical or Petroleum Engineering.
Skills:
- Strong technical skills
- Organizational skills
- Good Communication and Interpersonal skills
- Analytical skills
- Team working skills
- Commercial Awareness
Application Closing Date
31st December, 2017.
