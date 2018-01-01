POWER & ENERGY JOB | Graduate Field Engineer (NYSC) at Oildata Energy Group Limited

Oildata is an energy service company delivering hydro-carbon energy enhancement solutions to operators in West Africa, the Middle East and South America. We are dedicated to innovation using bespoke methods essential for the fast track and enhanced production of energy (oil and gas) in remote and mature fields with over 60 years of experience combined. Our Value proposition is – No Oil Left Behind

Job Title: Field Engineer (NYSC)



Reference ID: REF/2017/20131217

Location: Delta



Job Description

The Field engineer carries out research to find out the problems and develops solution for the same. He constantly supervise the the maintenance of field equipment and infrastructure available to him/her.

Requirements

Minimum Requirements: 2.1 or 2.2 in any Engineering discipline preferably Mechanical, Chemical or Petroleum Engineering.

Skills:

Strong technical skills

Organizational skills

Good Communication and Interpersonal skills

Analytical skills

Team working skills

Commercial Awareness

Application Closing Date

31st December, 2017.

