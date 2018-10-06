Police Serves Saraki, Ben Bruce, Dino Melaye Summon over Alleged Disturbance of Public Peace

The Police on Friday summoned the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senators Dino Melaye and Ben Bruce to appear before the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit for investigation over alleged disturbance of public peace and attack of some police personnel and the Headquarters of the Police Force, Abuja.

According to the police, the serving senators as well as some others yet to be identified were part of the Peoples Democratic Party protesters who paralysed activities along the Shehu Shagari Way and around the Force Headquarters, Abuja for several hours Friday afternoon.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP, Jimoh Moshood, said, “Today at about 1330Hrs, unruly and violent protesters who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their hundreds with thugs and miscreants inside several trucks and vehicles blocked the Shehu Shagari way in front of the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters creating a gridlock of traffic on the highway and preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on Shehu Shagari way thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety, suddenly the unruly/violent protesters surge and rushed violently on the Policemen posted to ensure safety of the Force Headquarters premises, pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and government properties”.

Moshood added that, the police team headed by a very Senior Police Officer however, used minimum force to disperse the protesters.

He said further that while Senator Melaye, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and others yet to be identified were recorded on camera pushing policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to damage and destroy police equipment and government properties, Senator Saraki was at the scene of the attack in his car also captured on camera.

“Consequently, Senator Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Bruce who were captured on camera to have been involved in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety and violent attack on Policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and government properties are hereby invited to report themselves to the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation”, the statement read.