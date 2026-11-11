Police investigate Blord’s armed escorts after viral video

By Emmanuella Opara | November 11th 2026

KEY POINTS

The Nigeria Police Force has opened an investigation into armed officers seen escorting businessman Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord.

Police spokesperson CSP Ani Iniedu described the deployment as unlawful and illegal.

The video showed the officers accompanying Blord at Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and other locations.

The incident comes after President Bola Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs in November 2025.

MAIN STORY

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced an investigation into the deployment of armed officers to escort businessman Linus Williams, popularly known as Blord, following the circulation of a video showing him travelling with the personnel.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, confirmed the investigation on Wednesday, describing the escort arrangement as unlawful.

“Unlawful and illegal. Investigation has commenced into this incident please. We say #notoimpunity,” Iniedu wrote in a statement posted on his official X account.

The video, which Blord shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, showed him arriving at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu in a black Cadillac with the personalised number plate “B-LORD”.

Armed police officers dressed in camouflage uniforms and tactical equipment were seen accompanying him at the airport and other locations, including what appeared to be his business premises. The footage also showed the officers opening the vehicle door for him.

In the caption accompanying the video, Blord said he had returned to Enugu, stopped briefly at his company’s branch in the state and continued to Awka.

He also shared another post saying he had visited Sabon Gari in Kano State, where he met people he described as his brothers, before returning to Enugu.

The police investigation comes against the background of a presidential directive issued in November 2025 ordering the withdrawal of police officers attached to Very Important Persons and their redeployment to core policing duties.

President Bola Tinubu gave the order during a security meeting with service chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services in Abuja on November 23, 2025.

According to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, individuals requiring security protection would instead be assigned armed personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The directive was intended to increase police presence in communities, particularly areas facing security challenges.

On December 6, 2025, the police announced the deployment of a Special Enforcement Team to monitor compliance, beginning with an operation in Lagos. The then Force spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the exercise did not record any case of unauthorised deployment of police escorts.

THE ISSUES

The incident raises concerns about compliance with the presidential directive on the withdrawal of police officers from VIP protection duties.

Although the police have announced an investigation, the circumstances surrounding the officers’ deployment to Blord have not been established in the report. It is also unclear whether the personnel were formally assigned to him, who authorised their deployment or whether any disciplinary action will follow.

The outcome of the investigation will provide further clarity on whether the escort arrangement breached police regulations and the existing restrictions on VIP protection.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Unlawful and illegal. Investigation has commenced into this incident please. We say #notoimpunity.”

CSP Ani Iniedu, Force Public Relations Officer.

WHAT’S NEXT

The police are expected to establish how the officers came to be assigned to Blord and determine whether their deployment violated the presidential directive and police regulations.

BOTTOM LINE

The police investigation will test compliance with the directive to withdraw officers from VIP escort duties, following the circulation of footage showing armed personnel accompanying Blord in Enugu.