Pogba Hints at Possible Exit from Manchester United in coming Months

Paul Pogba has alluded to a potential change in scenery, admitting “who knows what will happen in the next few months”, as speculation over his Manchester United future continues to rumble on.

Amid reports of a break down in relations with manager Jose Mourinho towards the end of summer, the midfielder was subsequently linked with a move to Barcelona.

United dug in and refused to sell, but the World Cup winner has suggested a future move away from Old Trafford could still be on the cards.

When asked why a move to Barcelona didn’t materialise this summer, Pogba, who is currently on international duty with France, said: “There was a lot of talk, but it was just like that, I’m under contract in Manchester.

“My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I’m playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.”

And when asked if he had a tense relationship with Mourinho, Pogba nodded before replying: “We have a pure coach-player relationship, that’s right.

“One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 per cent, no matter which coach I always give everything for United – I can not say more.”

This comes in the wake of Luis Suarez’s admission that Pogba would be more than welcome at Barcelona.

“I think he would like to be competing for more than he is at the moment. He’s not a player that belongs to Barca, but he would always be welcome.”