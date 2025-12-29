Pencom Enforcement Drives Surge In Pension Contributions

Nigeria’s pension industry recorded a notable rise in contribution inflows during the third quarter of the year, driven by tighter compliance measures introduced by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The increase followed the regulator’s more rigorous enforcement of pension remittance requirements, particularly through the use of pension clearance and compliance certificates for organisations seeking government contracts and regulatory approvals. This shift marked a clear improvement from weaker contribution levels seen earlier in the year.

PenCom officials disclosed the development at the commission’s annual media conference in Lagos, attributing the growth to enhanced monitoring across both public and private sector employers. The commission said the renewed enforcement framework has strengthened adherence to the Contributory Pension Scheme and improved remittance discipline nationwide.

Speaking at the event, PenCom Director-General, Omolola Oloworaran, described the trend as evidence of a maturing compliance culture within the economy, noting that regulatory consistency is beginning to yield measurable results.

Industry stakeholders also welcomed the development, saying the improved inflows highlight the role of enforcement in expanding pension coverage at a time when long-term domestic savings are critical for economic resilience and capital market growth.

Beyond compliance enforcement, Oloworaran praised the Federal Government for settling long-standing pension obligations, describing the move as a major boost to confidence in the pension system. She said the intervention had helped clear accumulated liabilities for treasury-funded retirees and restored timely payment of accrued pension rights.

According to her, the reforms align with PenCom’s Pension Reform 2.0 agenda, which aims to deepen participation, strengthen transparency, and position pension funds as a reliable source of long-term financing for national development.

She added that the momentum signals a decisive shift in Nigeria’s pension reform journey, stressing that the process has moved beyond policy intent to sustained implementation.