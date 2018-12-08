Passengers Call for Probe of Aero Contractors over Near Crash Incident

Irate passengers have urged the Minister of Aviation to probe the near air mishap involving Aero Contractors on Thursday night at the Port Harcourt international airport.

Some of the passengers on board flight NIG 317 told The Guardian that the plane tyres at the point of landing failed to eject, thus, making it impossible for the aircraft to land for over 45 minutes.

The flight, which was scheduled to depart Lagos by 18:50pm, was delayed till 8:00pm when it eventually left for Port Harcourt.

The passengers explained that though throughout the flight, there was no sign of the impending mechanical malfunction; people however became agitated after the pilot announced that the plane was set to land and yet could not for over 45 minutes.

The flight eventually landed Port Harcourt airport at 10:00pm.

Agitated passengers have urged the minister of aviation to probe the incident and possibly audit the company’s planes in a bid to avert an air mishap.