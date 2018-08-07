Osinbajo Summons Police, DSS Chief over NASS Lockdown

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of the Department of State Security, Malam Lawan Daura to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the two security chiefs, who arrived Aso Rock at different times, were to update the acting president on security developments including the blockade of the National Assembly by security officials.

The Inspector-General of Police was the first to arrive at about 12.35 p.m before the arrival of the DSS Director General at about 1.15p.m.

The Police and operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) had on Tuesday, blocked the main gate of the National Assembly, preventing lawmakers and staff from gaining access into the complex.

The security operatives, however, later allowed the lawmakers access into the complex while journalists and other staff were barred.