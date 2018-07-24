Oshiomole Threatens Ngige, Hadi Sirika with Expulsion if they Fail…

Says he’ll force rebels out of cabinet

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, Monday in Abuja, threatened to wield the big stick against Minister of Labour and Productivity Chris Ngige and Minister of State (Aviation) Hadi Sirika if they refuse to heed his instruction on the inauguration of federal boards under their ministries.

Oshiomhole, who had last week handed a seven-day ultimatum to the two ministers to constitute boards of various agencies and parastatals under their ministries or face suspension, told journalists at the State House that if they failed to comply with the ultimatum, he would not only throw them out of the party but also ensure that “rebels” of their kind are kicked out of the cabinet.

Claiming that the era of indiscipline in the party was over, Oshiomhole, who accused the ministers of mischief, said APC under his watch would not condone dishonourable acts from ministers.

He said if the president condones indiscipline from his ministers, he would teach them a different lesson on his own part.

Ngige had on Sunday in a letter to Oshiomhole said he read the APC chairman’s letter directing him to constitute the boards of parastatals under his ministry “with both amazement and disbelief.”

Ngige noted that out of the four agencies under his ministry, boards of three had been constituted, adding that the fourth agency, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), was enmeshed in corruption and currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He therefore said: I am sorry that I will be unable to accede to your directives to inaugurate all the boards within one week…”

