Okocha Rated Best Soccer Star To Play At Bolton’s Stadium

Super Eagles star Austin Okocha has been rated as the best soccer star to ever play at Bolton’s Reebok/Macron stadium.

According to the club, Okocha emerged the best after fans voted for their favourite among the five players selected.

Below is how the players ranked:

5th. IVAN CAMPO

4th. JUSSI JAASKELAINEN

Twitter Ads info and privacy

3rd. YOURI DJORKAEFF

Twitter Ads info and privacy

2nd. KEVIN DAVIES

Twitter Ads info and privacy

1st. JAY-JAY OKOCHA