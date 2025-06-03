Okocha Advises Osimhen To Consider Galatasaray Stay Amid Transfer Speculation

Nigerian football icon Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha has urged Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to weigh the emotional and professional fulfilment he has found in Turkey as he considers his next career move following a stellar loan spell at Galatasaray.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor, as reported by Haberler, the former Fenerbahçe maestro encouraged Osimhen to reflect on the value of happiness and continuity, even if it means making personal sacrifices.

“Turkey is a great place to play and live football,” Okocha said. “Sometimes, you need to make sacrifices when making football decisions. Osimhen had a great season at Galatasaray. Ultimately, he is happy there. Why shouldn’t he stay with the team? I love Turkey. He loves it too.”

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, capped off an extraordinary season by scoring his 37th goal in the club’s 2–0 win over İstanbul Başakşehir, helping the Turkish giants secure a domestic double — league and cup — in a triumphant campaign.

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has publicly acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the striker’s future but praised Osimhen’s immense contribution, expressing hope that the club can convince him to stay.

In a show of loyalty and affection, Galatasaray supporters have launched a global campaign with the hashtag #StayWithUs, including a high-profile billboard display in New York City’s Times Square, calling on the Nigerian star to remain in Istanbul.

Reports indicate that Osimhen’s representatives have received a new contract proposal from the club, reportedly worth €15 million per year — a €3 million increase from his current deal — which would make him the highest-paid player in Galatasaray’s history.

Pressed on whether he had insider knowledge about Osimhen’s next destination, Okocha remained diplomatic: “I don’t know. Wherever he decides to go, I wish him the best.”

Reflecting on his own career in Turkey, Okocha, who dazzled fans at Fenerbahçe between 1996 and 1998, described his time in the country as “a wonderful two years” filled with cherished memories, particularly the passion of the fans and the richness of Turkish cuisine.

He concluded with a nostalgic nod to his former club: “The greatest is Fener.”