Okada ban: Police, Touts, Motorcyclists clash

Following the enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles in six local government areas of Lagos State by the police, they were engaged in a clash this morning by the riders.

The clash which occurred this morning at the Ijora Olopa area of the state was said to have claimed three lives and led to the destruction of cars and property.

In the face-off, there was an exchange of gunshots as bonfires were set up in the middle of the road, thus deterring motorists from passing.

At the moment, cars are turning back to look for alternative routes in and out of Apapa as the road leading out of Apapa towards Nigerian Breweries road is fully blocked.

Meanwhile, there is pandemonium in Ijora Community of Lagos State as hooligans in the area clashed with men of the Nigerian Police Force over the ban placed on motorcycles and tricycles by the state government.

More details later…

Source: THISDAY