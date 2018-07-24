Oil Prices Surge over 1.5% as Iran Flexes Muscles after Trump’s Threatening Tweet

Crude Oil Prices Rise on Increased Geopolitical Risk Premium

Iran Threaten to Close Strait of Hormuz

President Trump Warns Iran of Consequences if it Threatens the US Again

Iran Threatens To Close Strait Of Hormuz To Counter Us Sanctions

Crude oil prices have rose over 1.5% Monday morning following the war of words over the weekend by Iran and Trump. Following the growing pressure from the US to end its nuclear program, through forcing the stop to Iranian oil sales, alongside the looming US sanctions.

Consequently, this has led to the Iranian President threatening to close the Strait of Hormuz, which is the world’s most crucial waterway. Daily flows are roughly around 18.3mln bpd from the top 5 OPEC producers, while also accounting for 35% of all seaborne traded oil and 20% of oil traded worldwide. If Iran cause disruptions to counter US sanctions this could lead to substantial oil price spikes.

In response to the Iranian President’s threat, President Trump later tweeted that Iran will suffer consequences if they threaten the US again.

NORTH SEA OIL STRIKES

Aside from the ongoing spat between the US and Iran, Union workers have conducted a 24-hour strike on total’s North Sea platforms, which in turn has led to the disruption of around 75k barrels, consequently providing an additionally lift to oil prices this morning.

OIL PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (INTRA-DAY)