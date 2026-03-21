Oil prices surge as US deploys troops to Middle East amid Strait of Hormoz tension

KEY POINTS

Brent crude rose 2% to $106 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to $96.82 following reports of additional US military deployment.

The US is reportedly sending thousands of marines and sailors, including the USS Boxer, to the region three weeks ahead of schedule.

Market analysts warn that any direct hit on export infrastructure in the Strait of Hormuz—which carries 20% of global oil—could push prices sharply higher.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has urged a global shift to remote work to mitigate the impact of a deepening energy crisis.

MAIN STORY

Crude oil prices surged on Friday afternoon following reports that the United States is deploying additional troops to the Middle East, reigniting fears that the regional conflict is escalating. Brent crude futures rose 2% to $106 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed 1.3% to $96.82.

Although prices remain below Thursday’s peak of $119, they are currently nearly 50% higher than they were before the onset of the conflict, reflecting a significant “war premium” in the energy markets.

According to reports citing US officials, the military is dispatching thousands of additional marines and sailors. The USS Boxer, along with its Marine Expeditionary Unit, has reportedly departed the US West Coast three weeks ahead of its original schedule.

This move is seen as a strategic response to heightening security risks in the region’s maritime corridors, specifically the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption.

Market sentiment remains highly sensitive to potential logistics disruptions. Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior analyst at Phillip Nova, noted that while diplomatic signals for de-escalation had earlier pared gains, the actual “reviving of logistics” takes a long time even if safe passage is negotiated.

In response to the volatility, a coalition including Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan issued a joint statement on Thursday expressing readiness to ensure safe passage through the Strait to protect global energy flows.

THE ISSUES

The primary concern for global markets is the vulnerability of export infrastructure. While sustained diplomatic engagement could cap price rallies, any physical damage to tankers or pipelines would likely cause a massive price spike. Furthermore, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has taken the unusual step of urging a return to working from home to limit commuting. This recommendation underscores the severity of the “worldwide energy shock,” suggesting that supply-side constraints are now so significant that global demand-side intervention is necessary.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The damage has been inflicted… reviving logistics fully fledged can take an awfully long time,” stated Priyanka Sachdeva .

. “Any direct hit on export infrastructure or tanker routes could push prices sharply higher,” the market analyst added.

added. “Commuting should be limited where possible as the worldwide energy shock becomes more and more severe,” the IEA warned.

WHAT’S NEXT

Strait Security: Increased naval patrols from the US and its allies are expected to begin immediately to secure the flow of oil through Hormuz.

Increased naval patrols from the US and its allies are expected to begin immediately to secure the flow of oil through Hormuz. Remote Work Shift: Corporate sectors in Europe and Asia may see a renewed push for “green commuting” and remote work as governments react to the IEA’s warning on the energy crisis.

Corporate sectors in Europe and Asia may see a renewed push for “green commuting” and remote work as governments react to the IEA’s warning on the energy crisis. Price Volatility: Traders will be monitoring the $120 mark as a psychological resistance level; if troop movements lead to direct skirmishes, $150 a barrel remains a theoretical risk.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that oil markets are pricing in a “long-haul” conflict. By moving the USS Boxer ahead of schedule and calling for a return to remote work, global powers are acknowledging that diplomacy alone might not be enough to prevent a structural energy shortage.