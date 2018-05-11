Oil & Gas | Tender Opportunity: Provision Of Operational Insurance Policy (Oml 130 Psc Akpo Field Operational Insurance Programme) at Total Upstream Nigeria Limited

Overview

TOTAL UPSTREAM NIGERIA LIMITED

TENDER OPPORTUNITY: PROVISION OF OPERATIONAL INSURANCE POLICY (OML 130 PSC AKPO FIELD OPERATIONAL INSURANCE PROGRAMME)

NIPEX TENDER REF NO:1000003001

(1) INTRODUCTION

Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) operator of the OML 130 psc invites Interested and reputable Nigerian registered insurance companies with relevant experience to tender for the technical bidding phase for the provision of operational insurance policy for its OML 130 PSC Field Operations.

(2) SCOPE OF WORK

The Insurance programme for partners of the deep Offshore OML 130 PSC will include but not limited to the following coverage

(a) Physical loss and/or damage to Property

(b) Third Party Liability risks

(c) Operations Extra expense

The Insurer shall retain a percentage of the risk in Nigeria and re-insure the excess capacity with leading foreign underwriters. The Insurer will liaise with the appointed re-insurance Broker or insurance consultant for the purpose of re-insurance with foreign underwriters. The Insurer will also handle claims services, policy documentation, renewals, endorsement etc

(3) CONDITIONS FOR SELECTION

Insurance Company seeking to be selected must satisfy the following conditions.

(1) Be a Limited Liability Company registered in Nigeria and licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to transact General Insurance Business.

(2) Have a net asset of not less than N3billion as per its last published Accounts

(3) Have acquired good experience in Oil and Gas insurance business.

(4) Have adequate and qualified staff with experience in Oil and Gas insurance business.

(5) Must be in good standing as regards prompt settlement of all claims reported to date.

(6) Have business relationship with competent Insurance Broker(s) with good reputation and experience in Oil and Gas Insurance business

(7) Must be a good corporate citizen of Nigeria that pays its taxes as and when due. (Evidence of VAT remission and Tax Clearance certificate.

(8) Certificate of compliance from the Pension Commission (PENCOM)

(9) Certificate of compliance from Industrial Training Fund (ITF)

(10) Group Life Insurance certificate for employees

(4) MANDATORY REQUIREMENTS

(a) To be eligible for this tender exercise, interested contractors are required to be pre-qualified in the Non-Life Categories (3.14.07) in NipeX Joint Qualification System (NJQS) database. All successfully pre-qualified suppliers in this category will receive Invitation to Technical Tender (ITT).

(b) To determine if you are pre-qualified and view the product/service category you are listed for: Open http://vendors.nipexjqs.com and access NJQS with your log in details. Click on Products/Services Status tab to view your status and product codes.

(c) If you are not listed in a product/service category you are registered with DPR to do business, contact NipeX office at 8, Bayo Kuku Street, Ikoyi Lagos with your DPR certificate as evidence for verification and necessary update.

(d) To initiate the JQS pre-qualification process, access www.nipex-ng.com, click on services tab followed by NJQS registration.

(e) To be eligible, all tenders must comply with the Nigerian Content requirements in the NipeX system.

(5) NIGERIAN CONTENT

Pursuant to the newly enacted Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 by the Federal Government of Nigeria, all interested bidders are expected to demonstrate adherence to the policy and compliance with the provisions of the Insurance Act 2003. Among others, the NOGICD Act 2010 requires a certificate of compliance to be issued by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to bidders as part of Nigerian Content Monitoring Board (NCDMB) technical evaluation requirements for insurance contracts in the Oil and Gas Industry.

As part of their submissions, Tenderer shall:

(1) Develop a Nigerian Content Plan (NCP), which shall explain the methodology of how it intends to comply with the requirements of the Act and how to achieve the set target(s) in the Schedule of Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act and any targets set by The Board.

(2) Develop a Research & Development Plan which shall explain the methodology of how it intends to promote education, attachments, training, research and development in Nigeria in relation to the contract. R&D to be consistent with the requirements of the NOGICD Act. R&D shall be carried out on the contracts under the auspices of NCDMB approved R&D cluster. SCOPE (list areas of research, linkage to industry, key drivers and expected outcome), name of research cluster and Nigerian location of centres, R&D duration, value of R&D expenditure, plan (purpose, NC targets, milestones and deliverables, performance reporting and period.

(3) Develop a Technology Transfer Plan which shall explain the methodology of how it intends to promote the effective transfer of technologies from alliance partners to Nigerian individuals and companies.

Develop an employment and training plan which shall explain how first considerations shall be given to employment and training of Nigerians in work programme on the contract, hiring and training needs with a breakdown of the skills needed and anticipated skill shortage in the Nigerian labor force including the training and understudy program for succession planning.

(4) Submit a plan for how you intend to give first consideration to services provided from within Nigeria with a list of work packages, 3rd party services and subcontracts that should be reserved for Nigerian indigenous contractors and those for Community Contractors including the list of services that will be provided by companies of Nigerian origin.

(5) Demonstrate that entity is a Nigerian-registered company. Submit certified true copies of CAC forms 10, 02 & 07 (or its equivalent; CAC 2.3, 2.4. 2.5, etc) including company memorandum & article of association and other evidence of entity’s incorporation, shareholding and ownership structure in Nigeria. Contract shall be bided exclusively by only Nigeria indigenous service companies having verifiable Nigeria equity shareholding of 51% and above.

(6) Provide a project-specific training, man-hour budget, skill development and technology transfer plan for Nigerian personnel or indigenous business including evidence of past performance on training and development for Nigerians nationals and indigenous business. Plan for sponsorship of Nigerians to acquire competence and/or certification. HCD training

NCDMB HCD training for this contract shall be minimum of 10% of project man-hours (not less than 4,000 man-hours annually) or 3% of contract value whichever is greater. Trainees shall be selected using the NCDMB empirical formula in the HCD procedure to estimate number of trainees

(7) Provide evidence (personnel list and positions with organization chart to substantiate) of percentage of management that are Nigerian Nationals and the percentage of the total workforce that are Nigerians.

(8) Submit Tenderer’s corporate organization’s overall human resources structure (mgt, supervisors, senior and junior skilled officers, etc) identifying positions manned/occupied.

Note: Failure to comply with the provision of the Nigerian Content Act 2010 or to demonstrate commitment to the development of the Nigerian Content Policy shall result is disqualification from this bidding process.

The NOGICD Act 2010 and Insurance Act 2003 further require that in country capacity must be exhausted before resort to outside / foreign Reinsurers which National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) must approve before reinsurance is placed abroad. Arising therefrom, preference shall be given to Nigerian companies and/or foreign companies based in Nigeria having a Nigerian Affiliate who demonstrates willingness to execute the work / services to the satisfaction of evaluators.

Therefore, this Tender Opportunity aims at sensitizing interested bidders on the information / documentation that will be expected of them at the invitation to tender (ITT) stage as follows:

Company intends to and will expect bidders to comply with NOGICD Act 2010 (available at www.nnpcgroup.com and www.nigcontent.com) and Insurance Act 2003, since they constitute fatal flaw in all contract evaluations.

Preparation of Nigerian Content Plan that addresses utilization of Nigerian Labour, Services, Materials and Equipment for this service. Provision of current NAICOM registration certificate.

Provision of a copy of company’s detailed binding agreement with a competent reinsurance company.

Provision of detailed description of all work bidders will accomplish using Nigerian Resources (Labour, Material and Services).

Provision of current and in-place organisation structure with detailed experience and skills of key management personnel with names. Provide evidence (personnel list and positions with organisation chart to substantiate) of percentage of management that are Nigerian Nationals and the percentage of the total workforce that are Nigerians.

Detailed past experience / present commitment to staff training and development of its Nigerian personnel. Furnish details of training plans for Nigerians specific to this scope of work.

State any further innovative proposals that will enhance the Nigerian Content for the Project.

Demonstrate that entity is an indigenous company or indigenous company in genuine alliance with a foreign-owned or multinational company registered in Nigeria.

Provision of details of your company ownership and shareholding structure. Submit copies of your CAC forms CAC 10, CAC 2.5, C02 and C07.

Closing Date

Only Tenderers who are pre-qualified in the Non-Life Categories (3.14.07) as at 30th May, 2018. being the advert close date, shall be invited to submit Technical Bids

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Tenderers are to provide current NAICOM registration certificate and approved financial report/ statement

Bidding shall be acceptable and evaluated on individual as well as Consortium basis provided that Consortium shall:

Agreed the lead underwriter from the consortium

Have executed an MOA

Obtain NAICOM certification of the consortium

Obtain NAICOM certification of the consortium consolidated Financial Report/Statement.

Obtain NAICOM approval for reinsurance offshore on the basis that local capacity has been exhausted.

Provide acceptable reinsurance treaty from Reinsurance Companies with AAA+ rating.

(a) Failure to provide any of the listed documents or information may automatically disqualify the Supplier.

(b) This notice and the ensuing qualification process neither creates any commitment by TUPNI nor establish any legal relationship with TUPNI.

(c) All costs incurred in registering and prequalifying for this and other service categories in NJQS shall be borne solely by the Contractors/suppliers.

(d) This advertisement shall neither be construed as an invitation to Tender

(ITT) nor a commitment on the part of TUPNI to award a contract to any supplier and/or associated companies, subcontractors or agents.

(e) The ITT and any further progression of this tender shall be via NipeX. Interested bidders are therefore advised to ensure that their profiles in NipeX are active with a valid official email address accessible by their organization as this shall be the only means to transmit the ITT.

(f) Tendering process will be the NNPC contracting process requiring pre­qualified companies to submit technical tender first. Following a technical review, only technically and financially qualified contractors will be requested to submit commercial tenders.

(g) Man hour figures for Capital Project Portfolios are estimates to provide definition to the scope and do not constitute guaranteed quantities.

(h) Company will only recognize and correspond with duly authorized officers of the pre-qualified bidders and not through individuals or agents acting on their behalf.

(i) Interested contractors should note that TUPNI has very cordial relationship with the host communities of the sites where these services will be performed based on existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Prospective contractors will be required to implement the obligations of the MOU as part of their contract.

Please visit NipeX portal at: www.nipex-ng.com for this advert and other information