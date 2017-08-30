OIL & GAS JOB | Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions)

Bourbon Oil and Gas – As international leader in marine services, “Bourbon” offers to the most demanding oil & gas clients worldwide a full line of innovative, safe, high performance and new generation vessels and an expanded offer of offshore oil & gas services delivered by 11 000 experienced and competent employees across 45 countries. By joining “Bourbon” you will be “Under the flag of excellence”.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY