Oil and Gas Masters’ Ball Set to Hold in Lagos

Nigeria’s leading Pan-African Energy Conference, Oil and Gas Masters’ Ball, Africa (OGMBA) is set to host industry stakeholders at the maiden edition of the Oil and Gas Grand Ball.

Slated to hold at the exquisite Civic Centre, Lagos on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 6pm, the Grand Ball aims to unite magnates in the energy industry in a one-of-a-kind evening of fine dining, serenading music and high-level networking.

The Oil and Gas Masters’ Ball 2019 will identify and honour distinguished players in the energy sector, expand Nigeria’s investment terrain, thus, optimizing the nation’s economy for growth and business tourism.

According to the founder and CEO, Mr. Oba Osoba, this epoch-making energy conference aims to enhance business tourism in Nigeria and elevate the economy.

“This is an opportunity for industry stakeholders, government and the society at large to let their hair down and celebrate significant achievements in a relaxed and absolutely fun-filled, high networking environment whilst continuing to give back to the society,” he expressed.

For the discerning African business and/or industry leader, it is the place to be. The Oil and Gas Masters Ball will constitute a fulcrum of business tourism and investment possibilities as it will attract a gathering of Oil magnates from around Africa as well as potential investors.

Scheduled strategically to serve as a prequel to the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Grand Ball will adopt an Arabian theme where over 700 dignitaries across Africa will be treated to an experience of Arabian aesthetics, electrifying ambience, decor and entertainment.

In the usual tradition of theming a ball, the dress code and decor would be decidedly ‘Coming To Abu Dhabi’ – a play on the much-loved movie ‘Coming To America,” Osoba explained.

Osoba further assured that the Civic Centre would be transformed into an Arabian paradise, with elements of Formula 1 woven into the whole tapestry.

There will be an ultra-modern exhibition centre at the water-front concourse of the venue where partner companies, sponsors and other brands would showcase their products and services to guests.

The Oil and Gas Masters Ball will pave way for other activities lined up by the parent company (Oil and Gas Grand Ball Africa), such as the “Women in Oil and Gas Mentorship Brunch” and the “Oil and Gas Scholars Academy.”

It also seeks to raise funds to finance humanitarian exploits in Nigerian states where oil and gas activities are carried out.

The humanitarian exploits are, but not limited to, the award of scholarships, renovation of classrooms/community centres, donation of educational materials, cash rewards for outstanding teachers at state-owned schools and vocational training in local government constituencies among others.

The Oil and Gas Grand Ball Africa continues to seek collaborations and partnerships that can positively impact its charity activities across Africa.