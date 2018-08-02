Ogun State Recorded Highest Amount of Solid Minerals Exploration in 2017 – NBS

The States Disaggregated Mining and Quarrying Data for 2017 reflected Nigeria produced 45,748,257.14 tons of solid minerals. Ogun State produced the highest tons of solid minerals among the 36 States and the FCT.

The State produced 23,302,575.08 tons of solid minerals representing 50.94% of the total tons of solid minerals produced in the year under review.

Kogi and Abuja-FCT States followed closely with 5,228,608.15 and 4,461,541.31 tons of solid minerals produced representing about 11.43% and 9.75% of the total tons of the minerals produced while Bayelsa and Enugu States produced the least tons of solid minerals with zero ton and 5,227.70 tons of minerals produced respectively.

Granite is the most produced solid minerals in 2017 with 17,454,600.97 tons of minerals representing about 38.12% of the total tons of minerals produced.

Limestone and Laterite followed closely with 13,963,398.81 and 3,711,219.99 tons produced representing 30.50% and 8.11% of the total tons of minerals produced in 2017. However, Garnet and Zircon are the least produced solid minerals in 2017.