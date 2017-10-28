NSE Turnover Volume Falls By 26.96%

Activities on trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, October, 27, revealed that investors traded 250.89 million shares valued at N3.01 billion exchanged in 3,968 deals ending the

It was reported that unlike the deals of 356.81 million shares worth N4.22 billion transacted on Thursday, October, 26, the volume dropped by 29.69 percent .

The most actively traded stocks at the interbank market were: FBN Holdings (473.89mn), FCMB Group ( 21.83mn) and Diamond Bank sold (15.45mn). Fidelity Bank accounted for 13 62 million shares worth N22.58 million and Wema Bank traded11.83 million shares valued at N5.91 million.

On the Foreign Exchange Market, activities dropped by 55.22 points to close at 36,462.26 as against 36,517.58 posted on Thursday, amid price loses.

Likewise, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.638 trillion, lost N19 billion or 0.15 per cent to close at N12.619 trillion.

Total recorded the highest price loss to lead the losers’ table with a loss of N12.25 to close at N232.75 per share.

Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N3 to close at N152 and International Breweries shed N2.58 to close at N49.20 per share. Forte Oil dipped N2.01 to close at N38.29, while Unilever was down by N1.22 kobo to close at N42.78 per share.

On the other hand, Nestle led the gainers’ table growing by N30 to close at N1, 230 per share.

GT Bank followed with a gain of 30k to close at N40 and BOC Gases improved by 19k to close at N4.15 per share.

UAC Property garnered 12k to close at N2.70 and Mansard gained 9k to close at N2.02 per share.