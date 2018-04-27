NSE Records N70billion Foreign Investment in March

The total value of transaction at the Nigerian Equities Market, advanced by 28.50 percent from N212.05 billion recorded in February 2018 to N272.48 billion achieved in March 2018.

This was revealed by the domestic and foreign portfolio participation in equity trading report for the month of March 2018 released by the NSE.

According to the report, cumulative transactions from January to March surged by 48.29 percent from N454.48 billion recorded in 2017 to N878.97 billion in 2018. During the period, it was observed that domestic investors outperformed foreign investors by 2.96 percent.

Specifically, total domestic transactions surged by 8.88 percent from N128.83 billion in February to N140.27 billion in March 2018.

Investors appetite in the stock market have increased following their buying up more shares at the market,it was gathered. This was reflected in the surge in the value of their transactions during the period under review.

Nonetheless, the amount of money taken out from the market increased in March 2018 when compared with February 2018, but lower than what was recorded in January 2018.

Foreign transactions leaped more significantly by 58.87 percent from N83.22 billion two months ago to N132.21 billion last month.

There was a 55.29 percent increase in foreign inflows from N44.89 billion in February 2018 to N69.71 billion in March 2018, the report showed.

Also, foreign outflows soared by 63.06 percent from N38.33 billion to N62.50 billion within the same period.

The report added the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 19.97 percent from N76.08 billion in February to N91.27 billion in March 2018.

However, the retail composition decreased by 7.11 percent from N52.75 billion to N49 billion within the same period.