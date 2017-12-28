NSE Index Sheds 1.64% on Massive Profit-taking

Trading fell short on Wednesday, December 27, as the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, opened floor for the first market session after the Christmas and Boxing Day Break.

Consequently, the All-Share Index, ASI, depreciated by 1.64% or 632.57 points to settle at 37,889.57 points, pushing down the year-to-date to 40.99 percent. Meanwhile, the market capitalisation slumped by N225 billion.

Sectorial indices closed lower, except the NSEOILGAS, which soared by 0.48 percent to finish at 317.44 points. The NSE30 droppes by 1.40 percent today to close at 1,726.96 points; the NSE50 went down by 1.47 percent to finish at 1,930.91 points; the NSEBNK fell by 0.31 percent to end at 472.25 points; and the NSE Consumer Goods depreciated by 1.17 percent to wrap the day at 956.60 points.

Likewise, the market breadth closed in the red with 22 losers paired against 14 gainers. Dangote Cement, sat atop the laggard’s chart, dropping N9.50k to close at N230.50k per share, and Nigerian Breweries, which dropped N5.96k to finish at N134.4k per share.

Okomu Oil lost N3.56k to end at N67.69k per share, Presco shed N3.50k to settle at N68.50k per share, while PZ Cussons went down by 76k to close at N20.62k per share.

Conversely, Mobil led the gainers’ pack after leaping by N8.31k to close at N178.31k per share. It was trailed by Cadbury, which appreciated by N1.42k to finish at N15.75k per share, and Dangote Sugar, which grew by 51k to end at N20.15k per share.

Eterna added 12k to finish at N4.35k per share, while Fidelity Bank advanced by 11k to settle at N2.49k per share.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart today with 313.6 million shares exchanged for N2.3 billion, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 107.5 million shares traded for N160 million.

Transcorp was the most active stock, exchanging a total of 107 million units of shares worth N154.8 million.

It was followed by Fidelity Bank, which sold 94 million shares valued at N220.8 million, and Skye Bank, which transacted 51.7 million shares for N25.8 million.

AIICO traded 40 million shares at N20.9 million, while FBN Holdings executed 37.9 million shares worth N340.9 million.

At the close of trading, the volume of equities jumped by 108.31 percent from 204.485 million to 425.960 million, while the total value of shares exchanged rose by 38.63 percent from N1.5 billion to N2.1 billion.